An early dose of momentum helped Cincinnati St. Xavier to a 35-13 runaway past Springboro in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cincinnati St. Xavier jumped in front of Springboro 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Cincinnati St. Xavier and Springboro each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Springboro took on Huber Heights Wayne on Oct. 13 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

