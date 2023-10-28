Cadiz Harrison Central rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-10 win over Wooster Triway in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Wooster Triway 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies’ offense roared in front for a 28-10 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central charged to a 40-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

