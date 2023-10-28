Cincinnati Taft dominated from start to finish in an imposing 39-7 win over Greenfield McClain during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

The Senators fought to an 18-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Senators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on Oct. 13 at Jackson High School.

