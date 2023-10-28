A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Watterson handle Columbus South 45-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Watterson a 28-0 lead over Columbus South.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Harrison and Columbus South took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Oct. 19 at Columbus South High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.