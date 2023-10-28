A swift early pace pushed Pickerington Central past New Albany Friday 42-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Pickerington Central jumped in front of New Albany 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 28-3 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Pickerington Central stormed to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pickerington Central faced off against Lancaster and New Albany took on Pickerington North on Oct. 13 at Pickerington North High School.

