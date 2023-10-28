Pickerington North’s defense throttled Westerville Central, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Pickerington North moved in front of Westerville Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warhawks’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Pickerington North and Westerville Central were both scoreless.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Westerville Central and Pickerington North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Pickerington North faced off against New Albany and Westerville Central took on Galloway Westland on Oct. 13 at Westerville Central High School.

