Dayton Centerville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 23-6 victory over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 13-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Pioneers fought to 13-6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Elks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dayton Centerville faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Bradley on Oct. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.