Galion Northmor fought back from a slow start and rolled to 44-22 win over Coal Grove in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coal Grove, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Galion Northmor through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Hornets controlled the pace, taking a 22-14 lead into halftime.

Galion Northmor broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-22 lead over Coal Grove.

The Golden Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Galion Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Coal Grove took on Proctorville Fairland on Oct. 13 at Coal Grove High School.

