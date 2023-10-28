London dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-14 win over Columbus Beechcroft on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

London opened with a 15-8 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense darted in front for a 22-8 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

London charged to a 43-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, London faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus Northland on Oct. 19 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

