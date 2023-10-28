Pataskala Watkins Memorial grabbed an 18-8 victory at the expense of Columbus Independence in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

The scoreboard showed the 76ers with an 8-6 lead over the Warriors heading into the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the 76ers.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus West and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Zanesville on Oct. 13 at Zanesville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.