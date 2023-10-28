Zanesville West Muskingum grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Belmont Union Local for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 21-7 lead over Belmont Union Local.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Jets made it 21-14.

Zanesville West Muskingum darted to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Coshocton and Belmont Union Local took on Bellaire on Oct. 13 at Belmont Union Local High School.

