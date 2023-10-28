Howard East Knox rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Martins Ferry 35-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Howard East Knox at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-10 intermission margin at the Purple Riders’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

