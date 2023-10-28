St. Clairsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-12 win against Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 14-0 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

St. Clairsville opened a lopsided 24-6 gap over Columbus Marion-Franklin at the intermission.

St. Clairsville stormed to a 38-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

St. Clairsville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St. Clairsville faced off against Wheeling Park and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus South on Oct. 19 at Columbus South High School.

