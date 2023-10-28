Tipp City Tippecanoe handled Mt. Orab Western Brown 49-20 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Oct. 27.

Tipp City Tippecanoe steamrolled in front of Mt. Orab Western Brown 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense roared in front for a 42-7 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Tipp City Tippecanoe breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Broncos’ 13-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Mt Orab Western Brown played in a 41-30 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 13, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Goshen in a football game.

