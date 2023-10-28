Hamilton Badin’s defense throttled Goshen, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 28-0 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Goshen took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Oct. 13 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

