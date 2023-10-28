Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Bellaire 20-12 at Nelsonville-York High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 6-0 lead over Bellaire.

The Buckeyes registered a 12-6 advantage at halftime over the Big Reds.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Nelsonville-York and Bellaire locked in a 12-12 stalemate.

The Buckeyes held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Bellaire and Nelsonville-York played in a 20-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Nelsonville-York faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Bellaire took on Belmont Union Local on Oct. 13 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.