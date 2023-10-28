Chillicothe Zane Trace grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Middletown Madison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 7-0 advantage over Middletown Madison through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a mammoth 17-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Middletown Madison clawed to within 17-14 through the third quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Middletown Madison took on Carlisle on Oct. 13 at Middletown Madison High School.

