Germantown Valley View raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-7 win over Williamsport Westfall for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 14-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Spartans fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Germantown Valley View faced off against Brookville and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Huntington on Oct. 13 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

