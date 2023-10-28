Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over Waverly 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Springfield Shawnee moved in front of Waverly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a mammoth 30-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the final quarter, but the Braves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Waverly took on McDermott Northwest on Oct. 13 at Waverly High School.

