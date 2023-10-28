Marietta dented the scoreboard first, but Jackson responded to earn a 49-14 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Jackson as the first quarter ended.

The Ironmen’s offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Jackson stormed to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jackson faced off against Greenfield McClain and Marietta took on Point Pleasant on Oct. 13 at Point Pleasant High School.

