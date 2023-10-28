Gallipolis Gallia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McArthur Vinton County 34-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Gallipolis Gallia opened with a 14-0 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Gallipolis Gallia breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Ironton and McArthur Vinton County took on Nelsonville-York on Oct. 13 at Nelsonville-York High School.

