Wheelersburg’s defense throttled Columbus Africentric, resulting in a 34-0 shutout at Wheelersburg High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Wheelersburg stormed in front of Columbus Africentric 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Wheelersburg squared off with Minford in a football game.

