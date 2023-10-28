Heath fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 27-15 win over West Portsmouth West on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

West Portsmouth West started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Heath at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators had a 9-7 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Heath broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-15 lead over West Portsmouth West.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Portsmouth West faced off against Oak Hill and Heath took on Newark Catholic on Oct. 13 at Newark Catholic High School.

