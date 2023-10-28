Edon finally found a way to top Waynesfield-Goshen 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Waynesfield-Goshen, as it began with a 13-0 edge over Edon through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers moved ahead by earning a 13-7 advantage over the Bombers at the end of the second quarter.

Edon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-13 lead over Waynesfield-Goshen.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Edon took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 13 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

