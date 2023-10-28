Hamler Patrick Henry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-8 win over Pioneer North Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Hamler Patrick Henry moved in front of Pioneer North Central 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Hamler Patrick Henry and Pioneer North Central were both scoreless.

The Patriots chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Archbold and Pioneer North Central took on Vanlue on Oct. 13 at Vanlue High School.

