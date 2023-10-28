Liberty Center’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomdale Elmwood 56-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Liberty Center thundered in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 56-0 lead over the Royals at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 49-38 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Liberty Center faced off against Delta and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Edon on Oct. 13 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

