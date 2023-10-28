Napoleon knocked off Bellevue 41-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Napoleon opened with a 7-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-12 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.

Napoleon thundered to a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Napoleon squared off with Bowling Green in a football game.

