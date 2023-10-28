St. Marys controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-14 victory over Wauseon at St. Marys on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave St. Marys a 14-0 lead over Wauseon.

The Roughriders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

St. Marys and Wauseon each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-14.

In recent action on Oct. 13, St. Marys faced off against Elida and Wauseon took on Bryan on Oct. 13 at Wauseon High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.