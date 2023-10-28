Proctorville Fairland’s advantage forced Portsmouth to dig down, but it did to earn a 50-38 win Friday at Proctorville Fairland High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Proctorville Fairland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Portsmouth as the first quarter ended.

The Dragons proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-18 advantage over the Trojans at the half.

The scoreboard showed Proctorville Fairland with a 32-31 lead over Portsmouth heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 50-38 scoring margin.

Last season, Portsmouth and Proctorville Fairland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Coal Grove and Portsmouth took on South Point on Oct. 13 at Portsmouth High School.

