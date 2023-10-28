Millersburg West Holmes notched a win against Bryan 70-50 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 42-28 gap over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Millersburg West Holmes breathed fire to a 56-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Bryan took on Wauseon on Oct. 13 at Wauseon High School.

