Beachwood overcomes Kinsman Badger in seat-squirming affair

Beachwood topped Kinsman Badger 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Beachwood faced off against Columbiana.

Troy Christian falls to Cincinnati Seven Hills in OT

Cincinnati Seven Hills topped Troy Christian in a 2-1 overtime thriller in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 28.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

Nothing was decided in the second half, with the Stingers and the Eagles locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Cincinnati Seven Hills held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Troy Christian faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Cincinnati Seven Hills took on Hamilton Cincinnati Christian on Oct. 24 at Cincinnati Seven Hills School.

Dayton Centerville overcomes Mason

Dayton Centerville eventually beat Mason 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

Dayton Centerville thundered in front of Mason 3-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 24, Dayton Centerville squared off with Vandalia Butler in a soccer game.

Findlay Liberty-Benton shuts out Van Buren

A suffocating defense helped Findlay Liberty-Benton handle Van Buren 4-0 at Van Buren High on Oct. 28 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Van Buren faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

Kalida outlasts Columbus Grove

Kalida knocked off Columbus Grove 4-2 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 28.

Kirtland tacks win on Canfield South Range

Kirtland dismissed Canfield South Range by a 5-2 count for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 28.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Kirtland faced off against Newton Falls and Canfield South Range took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Oct. 24 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union scores early, pulls away from The Plains Athens

Lancaster Fairfield Union scored early and often in a 3-1 win over The Plains Athens during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 28.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with a 3-1 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Marietta edges past Chillicothe Unioto in tough test

Marietta posted a narrow 4-3 win over Chillicothe Unioto for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Chillicothe Unioto High on Oct. 28.

Metamora Evergreen narrowly defeats Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day

Metamora Evergreen grabbed a 5-3 victory at the expense of Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day on Oct. 28 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Metamora Evergreen thundered in front of Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day 2-0 to begin the second half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 21, Metamora Evergreen squared off with Archbold in a soccer game.

Ottoville allows no points against Miller City

Defense dominated as Ottoville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Miller City in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

The Big Green held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Miller City faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Ottoville took on Lima Temple Christian on Oct. 21 at Ottoville High School.

Painesville Harvey carves slim margin over Canfield

Painesville Harvey posted a narrow 2-1 win over Canfield in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 28.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

The Red Raiders held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Canfield faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Oct. 24 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Warren Howland escapes Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in thin win

Warren Howland finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 3-2 in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 28.

