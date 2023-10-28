OHSAA football scores for October 28, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Franklin Middletown Christian darts by Unknown Grand Valley Christian Homeschool

Franklin Middletown Christian dominated Unknown Grand Valley Christian Homeschool 34-12 on Oct. 28 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Franklin Middletown Christian a 10-6 lead over Unknown Grand Valley Christian Homeschool.

Franklin Middletown Christian jumped to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Galena Columbus overwhelms Osceola Grace

Galena Columbus raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-12 win over Osceola Grace during this Ohio football game on Oct. 28.

The first quarter gave Galena Columbus a 21-6 lead over Osceola Grace.

The Crusaders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-12 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Galena Columbus and Osceola Grace faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Galena Columbus.

Recently on Oct. 14, Galena Columbus squared off with Noblesville HomeSchool in a football game.

Holgate rides to cruise-control win over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Holgate left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic from start to finish for a 50-12 victory at Holgate High on Oct. 28 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Holgate a 16-6 lead over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.

The Tigers fought to a 36-12 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Holgate stormed to a 44-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Holgate and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Holgate faced off against Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Morenci on Oct. 14 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Sebring escapes close call with Stryker

Sebring finally found a way to top Stryker 42-38 at Stryker High on Oct. 28 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Stryker faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Sebring took on Southington Chalker on Oct. 20 at Southington Chalker High School.

Toledo Christian shuts out Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Toledo Christian’s defense throttled Lakeside Marblehead Danbury, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 28.

Toledo Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 41-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 61-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Toledo Christian faced off against Britton Deerfield and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Stryker on Oct. 14 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.