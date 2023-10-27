Ansonia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lockland 52-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Ansonia charged in front of Lockland 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a huge 46-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Ansonia faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Lockland took on Cincinnati Country Day on Oct. 13 at Lockland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.