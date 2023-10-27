It was a tough night for Harrod Allen East which was overmatched by Anna in this 58-28 verdict.

Anna moved in front of Harrod Allen East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-14 intermission margin.

Anna roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-14 edge.

The last time Harrod Allen East and Anna played in a 45-30 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Anna faced off against Fort Recovery and Harrod Allen East took on Bluffton on Oct. 13 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.