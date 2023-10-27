Andover Pymatuning Valley topped Columbiana Crestview 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Andover Pymatuning Valley moved in front of Columbiana Crestview 8-7 going into the final quarter.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Columbiana Crestview took on Garrettsville Garfield on Oct. 13 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.