Akron Buchtel knocked off Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 26-16 for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Oct. 27.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 9-6 lead over the Griffins heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Griffins rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cardinals 20-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown East.

