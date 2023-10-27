A suffocating defense helped Bellbrook handle Wilmington 28-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Bellbrook steamrolled in front of Wilmington 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bellbrook faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Wilmington took on New Richmond on Oct. 13 at New Richmond High School.

