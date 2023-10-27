Aurora dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Alliance in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 14-7 lead over Alliance.

The Green Men fought to a 41-7 halftime margin at the Aviators’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Aurora faced off against Barberton and Alliance took on Minerva on Oct. 13 at Alliance High School.

