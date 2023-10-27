Avon’s defense throttled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Avon High on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Avon a 7-0 lead over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Avon moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Warren De La Salle.

