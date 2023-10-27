Beaver Eastern notched a win against Shadyside 41-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Beaver Eastern jumped in front of Shadyside 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers drew within 27-14 at the intermission.

Shadyside showed some mettle by fighting back to a 33-21 count in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Shadyside took on Bridgeport on Oct. 13 at Shadyside High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.