Barnesville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 56-20 win over South Point in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Barnesville opened with a 22-6 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks registered a 43-14 advantage at intermission over the Pointers.

Barnesville stormed to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-20.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Barnesville faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and South Point took on Portsmouth on Oct. 13 at Portsmouth High School.

