Arlington posted a narrow 27-20 win over Antwerp in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed the Archers with a 6-0 lead over the Red Devils heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Arlington and Antwerp locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Antwerp faced off against Paulding and Arlington took on Van Buren on Oct. 13 at Arlington High School.

