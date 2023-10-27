Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rolled past Montpelier for a comfortable 46-14 victory at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 13-7 lead over Montpelier.

The Chieftains’ offense jumped in front for a 19-7 lead over the Locomotives at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon pulled to a 46-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Montpelier took on Ottawa Hills on Oct. 13 at Ottawa Hills High School.

