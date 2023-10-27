Archbold dismissed Fredericktown by a 37-6 count at Archbold High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Archbold an 8-0 lead over Fredericktown.

The Blue Streaks opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Freddies at halftime.

Archbold steamrolled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Archbold faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Fredericktown took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 13 at Cardington High School.

