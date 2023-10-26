Warren Champion topped Poland Seminary 2-1 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Poland Seminary, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Warren Champion through the end of the first half.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the second half fueled the Golden Flashes’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

