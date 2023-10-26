Hamilton Badin posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Hamilton Badin High on Oct. 26.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley started on steady ground by forging a 1-0 lead over Hamilton Badin at the end of the first half.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the second half fueled the Rams’ defeat of the Wolves.

