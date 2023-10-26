Apple Creek Waynedale edged Wickliffe in a 2-1 extra time thriller on Oct. 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wickliffe, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Apple Creek Waynedale through the end of the first half.

Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Golden Bears and the Blue Devils locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second overtime period.

Apple Creek Waynedale got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 18, Wickliffe faced off against Wooster Triway and Apple Creek Waynedale took on Kirtland on Oct. 18 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.