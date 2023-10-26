OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 26, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Apple Creek Waynedale survives multiple overtimes to defeat Wickliffe

Apple Creek Waynedale edged Wickliffe in a 2-1 extra time thriller on Oct. 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wickliffe, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Apple Creek Waynedale through the end of the first half.

Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Golden Bears and the Blue Devils locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second overtime period.

Apple Creek Waynedale got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 18, Wickliffe faced off against Wooster Triway and Apple Creek Waynedale took on Kirtland on Oct. 18 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

Berlin Hiland defense stifles Kinsman Badger

Berlin Hiland’s defense throttled Kinsman Badger, resulting in a 2-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 26.

Berlin Hiland roared in front of Kinsman Badger 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Hawks held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Dayton Centerville outlasts Cincinnati Anderson in classic clash

Dayton Centerville outlasted Cincinnati Anderson 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 26. in an overtime thriller in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 26.

Hamilton Badin carves slim margin over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Hamilton Badin posted a narrow 2-1 win over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Hamilton Badin High on Oct. 26.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley started on steady ground by forging a 1-0 lead over Hamilton Badin at the end of the first half.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the second half fueled the Rams’ defeat of the Wolves.

Warren Champion holds off Poland Seminary

Warren Champion topped Poland Seminary 2-1 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Poland Seminary, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Warren Champion through the end of the first half.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the second half fueled the Golden Flashes’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

