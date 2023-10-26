Cleveland John Adams posted a narrow 14-6 win over Cleveland Collinwood during this Ohio football game on Oct. 26.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Rebels opened a modest 8-0 gap over the Railroaders at the intermission.

Cleveland John Adams jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels chalked up this decision in spite of the Railroaders’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Cleveland Collinwood and Cleveland John Adams squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cleveland John Adams High School.

