OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 25, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Berlin Hiland allows no points against Steubenville Catholic Central

Defense dominated as Berlin Hiland pitched a 7-0 shutout of Steubenville Catholic Central on Oct. 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Metamora Evergreen sets early tone to dominate Millbury Lake

Metamora Evergreen rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 3-1 win over Millbury Lake in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 25.

The first half gave Metamora Evergreen a 3-1 lead over Millbury Lake.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Archbold and Millbury Lake took on Akron Ellet on Oct. 17 at Akron Ellet High School.

Miller City grinds out close victory over Kalida

Miller City finally found a way to top Kalida 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 25.

Last season, Kalida and Miller City squared off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Oct. 10, Kalida faced off against Kenton and Miller City took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Oct. 21 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Van Buren defense stifles Mansfield Christian

Van Buren’s defense throttled Mansfield Christian, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 25.

Wheelersburg allows no points against Lucasville Valley

A suffocating defense helped Wheelersburg handle Lucasville Valley 3-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Lucasville Valley High on Oct. 25.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.